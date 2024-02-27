ITUC-Africa Strongly Condemns the Heinous Shooting of Dr. Davji Atellah, Secretary General of KMPDU, by Kenyan Police During Peaceful Protest.

The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa: https://www.ituc-africa.org/), expresses profound dismay and condemnation for the reprehensible act committed by the Kenyan police in shooting Dr. Davji Atellah, Secretary General of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), during what was meant to be a peaceful protest. This disturbing incident occurred amid demonstrations over the delayed posting of medical interns, further exacerbating the grievances of healthcare professionals in Kenya.

ITUC-Africa joins the Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) – Kenya in strongly denouncing the use of excessive force by the police, a blatant violation of international principles. The incident not only contradicts the principles enshrined in the ILO Convention on Freedom of Association but also undermines the right to strive and engage in collective bargaining, as outlined in various international agreements.

The Kenyan Constitution and the International Labour Organization’s Convention 87 on Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise explicitly outline the rights of workers to form and join trade unions without interference. These pieces of legal frameworks equally provide for workers’ organisations to carry out their activities in full freedom and without disruption. The shooting of Dr. Atellah, who was leading a peaceful procession, stands in direct contradiction to these principles, highlighting the urgent need for accountability and respect for basic human rights. The shooting is a reckless and mindless provocation, and we strongly condemn it.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has been at the forefront advocating for fair working conditions and the hiring of medical interns. Dr. Atellah’s leadership during the peaceful march underscores the necessity of protecting the rights to peaceful assembly and expression.

ITUC-Africa calls upon the Kenyan government to conduct a swift and transparent investigation into this alarming incident, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable and brought to justice. We urge the government to reaffirm its commitment to upholding international labour standards and human rights, fostering an environment where workers can exercise their rights without fear of reprisal.

In conclusion, ITUC-Africa stands in solidarity with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and calls for an immediate cessation of violence against healthcare professionals, emphasizing the imperative of respecting and upholding international labour conventions and human rights standards. It is imperative that the demands of the protesting medical workers be judiciously and expeditiously addressed.

Akhator Joel ODIGIE

General Secretary